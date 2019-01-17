PHOTOS + VIDEOS: J Switch, Jackie Appiah, others made ambassadors for iYES

Founder of International Youth Empowerment Summit, Pastor Brain Amoateng has outdoor Jackie Appiah, Delay, Emelia Brobbey, SP Kofi Sarpong, DJ switch, Ama K. Abebrese, as ambassadors for the fifth edition.
These ambassadors have in their respective ways, made an impact on some people in society.
The programme instituted 5 years ago is organized by UK-based Ghanaian pastor, Brian Amoateng.
For the first time, the iYes will be moved from Accra to Kumasi.
In Kumasi, the conference will be held on 15th – 16th February 2019 at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
After the Kumasi conference, Pastor Amoateng and his ambassadors will return to Accra in August to hold the Accra version.
Speaking at the launch, Pastor Amoateng said he is going to help empower the youth financially to enable them to achieve their goals.
“We will create the platform for the young talented people to network with great iYES ambassadors to be mentored,” he said.
Pastor Brian said his iYES team will weigh the business ideas that will be developed and presented by young people before they can access the iYES Foundation.
Check out some photos and videos from the conference here:
Credit: Citinews