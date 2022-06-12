Do not rush to become a star – Adjetey Anang advises

Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang has advised budding actors and actresses to exercise patience in their quest for fame.
The actor, who has blessed Ghana’s television screens with movies for almost two decades, divulged that budding talent in the movie industry is in a haste to become stars.
Adjetey Annan said TV3 that most budding talents see the likes of Lydia Forson, Nadia Buari, Jackie Appiah, and other top actors and want to be like them overnight.
“Nowadays young talents want to be stars overnight but that’s not how it works,” he advised.
Proposing a solution, Adjetey Anang said that every budding talent must be patient enough to go through the process and come out as refined diamonds.
“Everyone likes diamonds but no one wants to dig. Young actors must be ready to dig till they find their diamonds, that is the only way they can stay relevant for long,” the ‘Things We Do For Love’ actor said.