Check out Don Jazzy's farewell message to Tiwa Savage after her exit

The Chief Executive Officer of Mavin Records, Micheal Collins, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has sent his farewell message to singer, Tiwa Savage, as she exits the label.
Savage, who just signed a deal with Universal Music Group on Thursday was associated with Mavin Records for seven years, having joined in 2012.
Don Jazzy took to his Instagram account to post a “Thank you for an amazing seven years” photo which he captioned:
“Our darling Tiwatope. We at Mavin would like to say a very big thank you for being such an inspiration to all of us, a friend, a sister. It’s been an epic journey with you and we are very proud of what we have achieved together. As you start this new chapter in your life we want you to know that we are solidly behind you and can’t wait for the world to see what we have always believed you can be. Your jersey as the First Lady of Mavin will forever be yours as we do not intend to fill that position with anyone else.We love you from the bottom of our heart and pray GOD’s blessings to continue to follow you. Amennnn.”
Tiwa Savage after Don Jazzy's post pen down a warm-hearted reply to her former boss.
Her reply below;
When I got pregnant I was nervous to tell you so I decided to tell you at the airport when we were traveling for a show. I figured you couldn’t really say much in a public place 🤣🙈 but then you told me you already knew and had already been thinking of a plan to keep my brand going while I took some time out. I was shocked because you weren’t phased by the news, you had already started making plans. I recorded the RED album while I was heavy and I would fall asleep during sessions and you and the whole team would crash in the studio right there with me till I woke up again and was ready to finish recording. There was nothing you would hear about me that ever made you mad, no outfit was too crazy, no headline was too controversial for you to handle no crazy outburst no nothing. If I said today wasn’t emotional for me I would be LYING. Please promise me that our relationship will never change. I only want to make you proud of me. Not every super hero has an S on their chest. You are my superhero DON DORO BUCCI. 7 years, 7 the number of perfection. I LOVE YOU ALWAYS AND FOREVER. Mavin 4life #DiaFada 💪🏽🙏🏼❤️
Tiwa Savage's deal with Universal Music Group (UMG) makes her the first Nigerian female act to be signed to the label.
In 2018, Tiwa made history by being the first female to win the Best African Act by the MTV European Music Awards and becoming the first African female to sell out London’s Indigo, Tiwa after signing the deal with Universal Music said; "This is a new beginning for me in my career".
In December 2018, she was picked by Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin to perform alongside Beyonce, Ed Sheeran and Jay Z live at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg to a 70,000 audience in celebration of the centenary of Nelson Mandela’s birth.
Under the agreement, Tiwa’s future music will be released internationally through UMG’s operations in more than 60 countries worldwide.
