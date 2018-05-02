My biggest fear is not Shatta Wale - Stonebwoy

The Chief Executive Officer of Burniton Music, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has made it clear that, his biggest fear is not being able to do the best before his time, and that has nothing to do with Shatta Wale.
A few months ago, the Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy threw a jab at someone on his Snapchat which was deleted a few minutes later. Stonebwoy wrote, he will never be spending his money buying cars for friends like one guy with a ‘big mouth’.
Stonebwoy in his post didn’t mention any name but due to the rivalry between him and Shatta Wale, it was obvious he was referring to Shatta Wale.
Stonebwoy in an interview with Ibrahim Ben-Barko on Joy News was asked what his biggest fear is, and he said "my fear is not to do the best of me before time is up, because you know we wear watches but we don't control the time, God controls the time so now that he has given me this at this moment, and he has brought me this far, one of my biggest fear is not to be able to do the best of me, by feeling complacent, so I try as much as I can to eradicate all forms of I reached, to keep pressing on till you get there".
