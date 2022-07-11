Don’t underestimate gospel artistes – KiDi to his colleagues

VGMA/3Music artiste of the year KiDi has asked his colleague’s secular artistes not to underestimate gospel artistes because they can snatch awards in ‘mysterious’ ways.
Dennis Nana Dwamena, better known as KiDi, is a Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat artiste.
KiDi failed to clinch the Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) as he lost the most coveted prize on the night to gospel artiste Diana Hamilton.
In an exclusive interview with the three wise men on Onua FM’s Efie ne fie drive-time show, KiDi shared his sentiments on the loss.
“I felt that everyone in that category was a potential winner. That’s how it is. However, you should fear gospel artists. They can amass votes easily. Their votes are different and hard to crack,” KiDi opined.
The Lynx Entertainment signee further noted that his colleague Black Sheriff was also a tough contender for him.
“Social media had other options. Social media was saying it was between Black Sheriff and myself. In my mind, anyone could’ve picked it. Black Sheriff has done well. One talented young artiste. Very talented,” he concluded.
KiDi is out with a new joint dubbed ‘Blessed’ featuring Jamaican reggae dancehall giant Mavado.
3news