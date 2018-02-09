Ebony still deserves Female Artist of the year- Sonnie Badu

UK-based Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu has said despite the demise of the budding Songstress, Ebony Reigns, the latter still deserves to win the Female Artist of the year in the upcoming VGMA.
In a sad post on social media, the Gospel musician wrote:”I am glad I showed you love in the smallest possible way from afar…I still pray you win the Female Artist of the year at the upcoming VGMA because you worked hard to the top.”
Sonnie Badu recently mounted a strong defence for talented singer Ebony.
He’d urged Ghanaians to rather support the ‘Hustle’ singer because she was a great talent.
“Everyone has his or her own reason for behaving in a certain way, therefore before you criticise anyone, listen to the person’s story and know what they have been through,” he noted.
“All Ebony needs is love, not insults because she is indeed a great talent, although she is known for half-naked dressing, she didn’t dress that way when she launched her album recently, and that is why there is the need to know why she sometimes dresses that way,” he added.
“We shouldn’t be hypocrites. Most of those who insult her for dressing half naked are the same people who go to watch her shows,” the ‘Baba’ hit singer further stressed.
The controversial songstress Ebony Reigns died in a motor crash at Bechem in the Brong Ahafo region.
She was reportedly returning from Sunyani to Accra after a visit to her mother who had returned to Ghana from Abroad when she was involved in a ghastly car accident Friday dawn, family sources say.
She was rushed to the Bechem Government Hospital but passed on.
Reports say Ebony was returning to Accra to make preparations for a trip to abroad for the “Ghana Meets Naija” Sweden edition.
Ebony, known in private life as Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was born on February 16, 1997. She was a very popular Ghanaian dancehall/Afrobeats artist widely known for her hit songs “Poison” and “Kupe”, she was discovered by Bullet, a member of Ruff n Smooth fame.
She was widely tipped to snatch the Artiste of the Year diadem.