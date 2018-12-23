Fella Makafui wanted by the Police?

Actress Fella Makafui yesterday was reported to be on the wanted list of the Ghana Police Service for defamation and this was reported by a filmmaker known as Samuel Degraft Yeboah in a post on his Instagram page.
According to Samuel Degraft Yeboah, Fella is not the only person been wanted by the police but another actor known as Richmond Amofa Sarpong is also wanted by Odokor District Police Head Quarters and Gbawe Police Station.He continued that the two are wanted in connection for attacking, robbing and defaming Success Graded Films, a movie production house before the premiere of 'Kakalika Love' movie at the National Theatre last Tuesday.
Samuel added that since both are nowhere to be found and their phones are also off, he has placed an amount of GHC 1,000 as a reward to anyone who can provide the police with information that can lead to the arrest of the two.
But Medikal’s new girlfriend in reacting to the story asked that the movie producer to save his money since he knew where her shops, office, and house is located.
She posted on her Instagram page.
‘Do not waste your money bro…You know my two shops, office and house!! Lol‘.
