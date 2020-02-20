Film fans gear up for Nollywood-Bollywood crossover

The Nigerian star of upcoming movie Namaste Wahala has told fans that filming has wrapped ahead of its release on 24 April.
Ini Dima-Okojie plays opposite Indian actor Ruslaan Mumtaz in a "love story that cuts across the cultures of two countries".
News of the upcoming film has delighted and amused fans:
"Nollywood featuring Bollywood? This is about to be the most dramatic, over-exaggerated movie ever made," Twitter user Official Gracie said.
"The name alone wants me to watch it. Namaste [means] peace. Wahala [means] trouble/problem. Gotta watch it with some Chicken Biryani and Jollof Rice for the culture(s)," said Jerome Antwin-Lewis.
OkayAfrica points out that this isn't the first Nollywood-Bollywood crossover - that distinction belongs to the 2017 film J.U.D.E., it says.
Nigeria and India boast two of the world's biggest film industries - each year generating an estimated $800m (£620m) and $2.6bn respectively.
Source: BBC