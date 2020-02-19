Ghanaian artistes only think of awards and not business - Shatta Wale joins the FDA debate

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has joined the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) debate.
The FDA about five years ago made it known that celebrities could not advertise alcoholic products. It explained that the ban is an adherence to a World Health Organization (WHO) policy and efforts to ensure that minors are protected from being lured into alcoholism.
A photo of Nigerian celebrities endorsing the Ghanaian alcohol brand, Adonko, surfaced online and has caused an uproar.
Shatta Wale took to Twitter to criticise his fellow colleagues for not standing up to the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) ban that has restricted them from doing the job the Nigerian celebs have taken.
“Ghanaian musicians only think about awards and not business and moreover they behave like children no wonder FDA sees us as a great influence on minors !!! Poor industry poor mentality!!!!!”
Ghanaian alcohol brand Adonko took its products to Nigeria and had an event that saw Nigerian celebrities like Ini Edo, Jim Iyke, Teddy A, Victor AD, Melvin Oduah, Uti Nwachukwu and Charles Okocha unveiled as ambassadors.
Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has also hit out at the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) following the outfit’s decision to ban celebrities from advertising alcoholic products.
