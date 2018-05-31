Flip side of Anas' real face

The real face of the ace undercover Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has become a serious controversy in the country after his latest exposé involving officials of the football fraternity in the country.
But on the flip side, some people have taken the advantage of imitating how Anas has branded the face.
While the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region, Kennedy Agyapong, claims to have released the 'real face' pictures of Anas, some people are seriously making fun of it and imitating Anas.
Prime News Ghana chanced upon these pictures on social media with the person claiming to be the real Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
Let have a look at some of them:
Kennedy Agyapong is a joker ...Google “Black men with Dreads” and you see the acclaimed Anas over there 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VKQsB2ENZp— King Of The Street🤴🏿 (@1RealMajor) May 30, 2018
And so what if this is Anas. They even said exposed??? Has he stolen from you??? He should give us evidence of blackmail claims and stop all this nonfa.. Kennedy Agyapong is just all talk. pic.twitter.com/0IaXCXtdsv— Wisdom (@nyaabahgeorge) May 30, 2018
Photo : ‘Anas’ meets with Countryman Songo ? https://t.co/XLyMp5pzCR pic.twitter.com/UiAaTRpSsL— Nanansem.com (@nanansem17) May 31, 2018
Investigative journalist Anas has finally shown his ‘real face’ and we’re happy. #AaceHypez pic.twitter.com/rwWCyyReeT— AaceHypez (@AaceHypez) May 24, 2018