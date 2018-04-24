Full video: CNN's Christiane Amanpour's interview with Moesha Bodoung

The all-new CNN original series “Sex & Love Around The World” with Christiane Amanpour, (CNN’s Chief International Correspondent) featured Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong and you will not believe some of the things she said.
Moesha reveals to Christiane Amanpour how she sleeps with a married man to take care of her needs.
According to Moesha, landlords in the country, especially cities such as Accra, take two years rent in advance and with Ghana’s current economy, its tough for anyone, especially a young woman to get by, or even afford to pay her rent.
According to Moesha, she needs a car and other things that will make life comfortable but since she can’t afford them, she needs to date someone who can, even if the person is married.
Here is a full video of the interview, enjoy!