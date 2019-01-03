FULL STORY: Why Shatta Wale didn't perform at #BlissOnTheHills2018 - Andy Dosty reveals

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale refused to perform at the just ended "Bliss On The Hills 2018" concert which had Jamaican reggae dancehall artiste Tarrus Riley at Abetifi Kwahu in the Eastern region, after taking full payment for his performance.
According to report, gathered by PrimeNewsGhana, Andy Dosty host of 'Daybreak Hitz' on Accra based radio station HitzFM, disclosed that the dancehall artiste refused to show up at the event because organizers of the event refused to give him another hotel room he requested.
Apparently, Shatta Wale wasn't comfortable staying in the room provided by the organizers of the event so he requested for another hotel which may bring him comfort because he didn't want to stay in the same hotel with his record label mate, Stonebwoy because of the bitter rivalry between them.
Well, the organizers also refused to provide what Shatta Wale was requesting because it wasn't part of the agreed contract between them. The 'Ayoo' hitmaker said he will only perform if they find him a better accommodation.
And that let to Shatta Wale not performing at the 'Bliss On The Hill' concert.
All artistes billed to perform on the night included; Samini, Stonebwoy, Jupiter, Ras Kuuku, Rudeboy Ranking, Wendy Shay, Knii Lante and Jamaican Artiste Tarrus Riley were all present to perform, except Shatta Wale.
Member of Parliament for Kwahu East, Hon. Bryan Acheampong who sponsored the 5-days event had no option than to mount the stage himself at about 4:30 am to announce that Shatta Wale couldn't make it to the event after thousands of his fans waited several hours to see their star on stage.
