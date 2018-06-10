VIDEO: Shatta finally reunites with Wizkid at Ghana Meets Naija

The 2017 popular celebrity feud between Ghanaian Shatta Wale and Nigerian Wizkid has officially ended as both artistes reunite on stage at the 2018 Ghana Meets Naija.
The feud between Shatta Wale and Wizkid all started when Shatta Wale had an interview on Accra based radio station Kasapa FM, stating that he hardly considers Wizkid a superstar.
“I WILL NOT SEE WIZKID AND BE STUNNED, I RATHER WANT HIM TO SEE ME AND BE AMAZED BECAUSE I DON’T SEE ANYTHING EXTRAORDINARY ABOUT HIM, EVEN THOUGH HE CLAIMS TO THE BEST AFRICAN ARTISTE”
He added that he is not bragging about his wealth or competing with anyone but it’s high time Ghanaian artistes respected themselves and stopped rating Nigerian artistes into the sky. Some Nigerians didn’t take this lightly and started to rant.
However, at the 2018 Ghana Meets Naija on June 9, 2018, Wizkid surprised many patrons by inviting Ghana’s Shatta Wale on stage during his performance to reunite.
Midway through his performance, Wizkid paused and invited Shatta Wale on to the stage even though the latter was not billed to perform on the night.
Shocked by the act, the audience screamed, stood on their chairs, pulled out their phones to capture the moment.
Shatta Wale and Wizkid exchanged pleasantries after which Wale performed his hit song 'Gringo' and exited the stage for the 'Starboy' to continue with his performance.