Ghana Music Awards USA fixed for October 10

The Ghana Music Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) is scheduled for Saturday, October 10, 2020.
The GMA-USA 2020 will see some of the biggest acts from both Ghana and the USA vying for honours in various categories. The GMA-USA 2020 which will be held in Atlantic City, New Jersey will kick off with a red carpet event at 6 pm and the main program at 8 pm.
The Communication Director of Ghana Music Awards-USA Emmanuel Kusi Mensah (Capito) says the night will be in two sessions, Awards Night and Awards Party.
The first which is the awards night will be held in America while the Awards Party will take place in Ghana at a later date.
Viewers in Ghana can watch the awards night live online on Kofi TV and Kantanka TV to see their favourite artists perform several hit songs as well as win laurels.
According to the Communications Director, the scheme which has so far proven to be the best organised this year is set to raise the bar even higher.
"GMA-USA shocked the entire Ghanaian entertainment industry with our launch ceremony and I can assure Ghanaians that the Awards Night will be even bigger and more enthralling," he said
