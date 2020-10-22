You’ll not live to prosper - Joyce Blessing rain curses on her former Publicist

Ghanaian gospel musician Joyce Blessing has cursed her former publicist, Juliana Ntiamoah.
In the audio circulating on social media platforms, the gospel musician accused her former publicist also known as Jay-Kanze for still earning money from her Youtube content despite the two parting ways.
Joyce Blessing claims she paid Jay-Kanze fully a few months ago and don’t know why she wants to cause her pain.
READ ALSO: I'll never forgive myself for worshipping Jesus Christ - Nana Tonardo
In the said audio, she could be heard raining curses on her and even promised to deal with her if she doesn't desist from the act.
‘Juliana Ntiamoah, that is your name, the way you will suffer, it will affect your generation. I never harmed you, I treated you like a sister. You get money in my name, you collect my revenue without my concern. I paid all the money you requested’, Joyce said.
According to the gospel musician, the email that keeps reporting her songs on Youtube belongs to Jay-Kanze and she knows she is the one behind it.
‘The day you will sit behind a computer and type name Joyce Blessing, May God strike you with no fulfillment in your life. No man will find you attractive, you will go up and down aimlessly till you go back to your village. This curse will manifest heavily on your life because I have done you no wrong, yet you choose to hurt Me.’ she said in the audio.
Joyce Blessing added that she will never find happiness and peace unless she kneels and asks for her forgiveness.
By Donabenger Cobbinah