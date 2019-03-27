Ghanaian female musicians need help and support - Shegah

'Queen Mother' of Ghanaian Dancehall music, Shegah formerly known as Shegee Styla has revealed that most Ghanaian female musicians are sinking because they don't have the needed help and support to showcase their talent.
The award-winning dancehall artiste expressed that being in an industry dominated by masculine with just a tinny fraction of feminine rubbing shoulders has always been a blame game because the females suffer the most.
According to her, they're more talented female artists here so artist managers should adopt some fairness into the industry by signing the same number of female artists to their label as compared to the male artists.
"when we give them platforms to exhibits their talent, I believe the world will also see and know Ghanaians have talented female artists. They are good but sinking because they don't have the support and the help", Shegah added.
Shegah now signed with the record label Magic Records frontline has released a brand new video to officially kick her year. She calls this one “Love & Money”, which was produced by TomBeatz.
Watch Shegah's video on Ghanaian female artists below;
