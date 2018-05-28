Ghanaians are loving Shatta Michy as a news anchor

Shatta Wale's 'Baby Mama', Shatta Michy was sighted over the weekend reading news on live television.
Shatta Michy was seen wearing a kente designed top over red trousers with a red scarf to match. Looking stunning already, Michy topped it up with a beautiful necklace.
Currently going through hard times with her partner, Shatta Wale, Michy did not look a bit like someone who is troubled by her relationship problems as she glowed on set.
The "cheating" hitmaker, Shatta Michy was the newscaster on Pan African TV on African Union Day. The artist looked totally elegant and different from how she normally appears. It looks like Michy clearly brought her A-game as netizens are hurling praises to her on social media.
Here are some comments from Shatta Michy's fan
@akeem198120 Michy... You're indeed very pretty... always on point...
@ohemaa_ba_sikadua Strong woman forget everyone ok
@pound4u@beccaokai yessoo,n being an entertainment tv host will be 🔥🔥🔥
@afiadelali This is where u belong. Gracing our screens. u looking splendid.decent matured.executive
@platinumview_cosmeticsYou looking better than ever.. Much love strong woman😍
@niifestus1Your days of trial has added more beauty to urself.,.. Big to u..God got you
Shatta Michy who shared the photos on her Instagram page revealed her pleasure at that hosting the news programme. "HAPPY AU day from me & the beautiful staff of pan African tv was a pleasure hosting the midday news today love, Michy Swipe➡️➡️➡️ #elegance #africanwoman #peace #AUday," she captioned the photos.
