Gospel acts shouldn't judge my personality because I want to work with them - Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr known in showbiz as Shatta Wale has disclosed that he is ever ready to collaborate with gospel musicians.
In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM Daybreakhitz on October 30, 2020, he revealed that he is ever ready to work with them hence gospel musicians shouldn’t judge him because of his personality.
"I want to help the gospel music industry hence I will love to work with all of them because they are all on board and believe in God. I am ever ready to work with any gospel artistes who want to collaborate with me so they should reach out to me," he said.
READ ALSO: I enjoy same privileges as Akufo-Addo - Shatta Wale
According to him, gospel artistes shouldn’t see him as a secular artiste but rather reach out to him.
"Let believe in God, what I am doing is the gospel, I am preaching something about God and is a covenant I have with God, don’t judge me based on personality,’ he said.
When asked why he doesn’t shoot music videos with some artistes after collaborating together, he replied, ‘their approach towards work is bad and there is no support system in the music industry."
The ‘Already’ hitmaker said Ghanaian artistes aren’t getting streams on their videos, adding that they don’t put a lot of effort in their music video.
"Making videos with them don’t get me anything, we are not getting the streams, the highest stream in Ghana as at now is Sarkodie featuring Castro. There is no support system,’ he said.
He advised artistes to take the music industry serious. Shatta Wale said there should be proper procedures for the Ghanaian music industry, stating that artists should think about what is not happening in the industry that is not making them get those streams.
By: Donabenger Cobbinah