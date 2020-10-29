I enjoy same privileges as Akufo-Addo - Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale says he has the same privileges as President Nana Akufo-Addo.
Speaking on Showbiz Agenda on Zylofon FM with Sammy Flex on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, he said that his fame has given him certain privileges that only President Akufo-Addo enjoys.
READ ALSO: Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Samimi not among my top artistes in Ghana - Prince Bright
‘Anywhere President Akufo-Addo can pass I can, I carry myself in a way that if I need something to be done, it will be done.
I have a lot of privileges so when people thought I couldn’t go outside Ghana during lockdown to do the ‘Already’ music video it did surprise me,’ he said.
However, he stated that the government are also a huge source of help. Adding that the government is there to help and support hence Ghanaians shouldn’t say what they have no knowledge about.
‘If something is important for Ghana, our leaders will help unless you don’t make the approach.'
The ‘Already’ hitmaker said people are just jealous of him because Beyoncé chose him, he noted that his fellow artistes shouldn’t feel too big to associate themselves with the ‘big men’.
When asked about how he felt when people said his ‘Already’ music video was edited, Shatta Wale replied: ‘They should believe in Jesus, they should give their life to Christ because I am not trying to fight anybody. I have proven them wrong on my neck. My fellow artistes can’t even race with me, they should contact the people in my music video and ask them,’
Shatta Wale maintained that he won’t explain himself to people because he feels like if he does it is just like he doesn’t believe it himself.
By; Donabenger Cobbinah