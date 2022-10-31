Prime News Ghana

GTA, Kirani Ayat reach agreement over copyright infringement case

By Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi
GTA, Kirani Ayat reach an agreement
GTA, Kirani Ayat reach an agreement
The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) says they have reached an agreement in settlement with Ghanaian musician Kirani Ayat over the copyright infringement case.

In a joint statement issued on October 31, 2022, it stated that both parties involved have willingly come to an agreement.

The statement further said Ayat and the Authority will subsequently collaborate on a number of projects aimed at showcasing Ghana" our beautiful landscapes, and exciting talents to the world."

Kirani Ayat in September called out the Authority for unlawfully using his Intellectual Property.

He accused them of making use of his video without his approval.

A video shared on President Akufo-Addo’s social media handles promoting tourism used footage from his ‘Guda’ music video.

Kirani Ayat who was not pleased to see his work used without his consent noted that he spent money in making the video without aid from anyone and yet he was not compensated after his content was used.

But, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) dismissed claims that some footage used for the new tourism promotional video was pirated.

In a press statement, the Authority stated that they procured the footage Kirani Ayat is claiming ownership of legitimately from a creative agency in 2019 as part of a project.

However, the artiste denied giving them his consent to use his work.
 

Both parties later announced to have been engaging to solve the case.

Fuse ODG who also came across comments on the issue had also called out the Authority for using his content without his consent.

Fuse ODG however advised that the GTA and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to invest more education around intellectual property both internally and for the creative sector.

 