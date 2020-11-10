Guru couldn’t make me famous - King Paluta

Ghanaian rapper Thomas Adjei Wiredo popularly known as King Paluta has disclosed that his former manager and fellow artiste Guru was not able to make him famous.
Speaking with Zion Felix on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, he revealed that Guru who happens to be his former manager was facing his own problems which he can’t disclose to the world that is why things didn’t work out between them.
He mentioned that he had only one song with Guru and didn’t shoot any music video with him.
King Paluta added that they did lot's of photoshoot instead of music videos but he went on to applaud Guru for changing his life in the little way he did.
"We didn’t even produce music video together but we did have photoshoot. Guru changed things a bit in my life, I wasn’t having any photoshoot so what he did for me and means a lot to my brand,’ he said.
According to him, he has no personal issues with Guru and says there is always a way to communicate without being at loggerheads with each other.
The rapper mentioned that Guru was supportive during the days spent with him, adding that he could support him financially when the need arises.
By: Donabenger Cobbinah