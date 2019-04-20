Heart broken Shatta Wale shares emotional story on Junior US’ death

The sudden death of American-based Ghanaian singer, Nana Yaw Opoku-Asare popularly known as Junior US has left many Ghanaian celebrities in shock as Shatta Wale shares a very heartbreaking story of how the singer sent him a picture on the same of his death to be posted on his birthday.
According to the Shatta Wale's post, Junior US, earlier before he was found dead in his home in the US, sent him a photo of himself showing off a stack of cash to be posted on his birthday, but little did he know that the picture Junior sent him will be posted after he is no more.
Read Shatta Wale's message to Junior US below:
Same day we spoke ,same day you sent me these pictures to post on your Birthday same day I saw you in cold blood in the same clothes...JUNIOR 😱😱.hmmmm😢😢😢 I made a promise to post but I never knew you will be gone whilst I post this ..But all I can say is forever you will be in my heart.. I am so heart broken that I couldn’t post your picture yesterday or anything pertaining to my career but i remembered one thing we always told each other so I did today ..Happy birthday 🎂😢😢😢today where ever you are now and may God be with you till we meet again Junior 😢😢 #RIPP
About Junior US and how he died;
Nana Yaw Opoku, a Ghanaian based singer in the United States, was reportedly been shot dead.
Known in the showbiz circles as Junior US, the businessman and musician was fatally shot in his home in the States – a few hours after showing off a stack of cash on his SnapChat story.
Ahkan of Ruff N Smooth fame confirmed his shocking death on Friday, April 19.
“He was found dead in his home last night. His sister was on night shift and came home to find his lifeless body,” Ahkan told Pulse.com.gh. “He celebrates his birthday tomorrow and as such we wanted to release his collaboration with Medikal and myself today to mark the birthday.”
According to Ahkan, Junior US had no qualms with anyone but suspects robber(s). He linked the death to his latest SnapChat story saying, it might have attracted the killer(s).
Junior US, who owns EMG Records imprint and manages Ghanaian-US football star Derrick Jones, has been in the music business for quite long. He was spotted with Shatta Wale in the States a few weeks ago.
He has worked with Kobby of Wutah fame and Ahkan, and his latest work is with “Omo Ada” hitmaker, Medikal.
