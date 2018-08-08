Ibrah One mocks Nana Appiah Mensah over BoG warning

Young Ghanaian millionaire, Ibrahim Daouda aka Ibrah One has taken to his social media page to talk about the CEO of MenzGold Ghana, Nana Appiah Mensah over a released statement from BoG to MenzGold.
Prime News Ghana a few months ago reported on Ibrah One threatened to mention the names of some top personalities in Ghana who were into money laundering because he was never ready to go down alone. Ibrah One in an interview with Becky on JoyPrime also revealed that everything he said was to get the public attention and also blamed the media for not differentiating between jokes and serious issues.
However, Ibrah One on Tuesday, August 8, took to his Instagram story to mock the CEO of MenzGold, Nana Appiah Mensah over his 'brouhaha' with Bank Of Ghana.
The Bank of Ghana today issued a stern warning to Menzgold for accepting deposits whiles it is not licensed to take deposits.
The central bank advised the public to stop dealing with the company.
Ibrah One in a series of Instagram story post disclosed that Nana Appiah's MenzGold is not legit.
He wrote in one of his posts: "Well said Bank of Ghana. if the source of your money and business was legit, you won't accept deposits from innocent people and pay them that huge interest returns. You can fool the whole of Ghana but not me, Ibrah One. #IfYouKnowYouKnow.
See screenshots below
