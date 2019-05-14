Hitz FM's Dr. Pounds honoured at RTC Western Music Awards

Host of 'Hitz Gallary' on Accra based Hitz 103.9 FM, Dr. Pounds born, Maximus Addae Mensah has received an honorary award at the just ended RTC Western Music Awards for his continuous support of talents from the Western Region, Ghana.
The 3rd edition of the Western Music Awards came off, last Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi.
Among the many awards received on the night, Hitz Fm's Dr. Pounds was appreciated with a citation for his continuous support of talents from the Western Region.
In absentia, a close friend of Dr. Pounds also known as Maximus received the citation on his behalf. He expressed the Presenter’s profound appreciation and also apologized for his inability to attend the event which he has been attending since its inception two years ago.
“Often people have asked if you’re from Western Region because your contribution to talents from Western Region makes a lot of people wonder if you are under strong compulsion to promote your home town” a portion of the citation stated.
The citation below;
