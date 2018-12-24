HIV awaits you - Investigative Journalist to Davido

Kemi Olunloyo, the journalist who broke news of Davido dating and catering for Ghanaian news anchor, Serwaa Amihere has slammed the singer while warning him of an impending danger.
The investigative journalist in a tweet indicated that Davido appears to be finding it difficult to stay with one woman. She also jabbed Davido for refusing to take responsibility of Mitchell, his alleged first daughter. She just could not fathom why Davido would neglect Mitchell and rather provide the needs of another child who is with Serwaa Amihere.
Kemi in her post labeled Serwaa a prostitute and warned that Davido could contract HIV.
She says: “Davido visits her [Serwaa] and a kid in Accra and London, takes care of them while abandoning his oldest child and daughter @MitchellAnuAdeleke Pele Chioma my lover MUMU! Serwaa my other lover. #AshewoOkunrin and his pussy insulting male fans. HIV AWAITS YOU DAVIDO. 11 DAYS LEFT!!”
Kemi Olunloyo’s feud with Davido
Kemi Olunloyo
This isn’t the first time Kemi is attacking Davido as she did same about a month ago.
Kemi had reported that the musician and his most publicized girlfriend Chioma had ended their relationship but Davido in response suggested it was untrue.
“Old ass Woman needs some… I can tell it’s been a while ... your quite rusty down there! Needs oiling,” he said.
To this Kemi responded: “Boo hoo! I'm in tears as Davido says I need a dick! I'm calling Deji now to report him. Deji Adeleke is a childhood classmate back in the days aka Davido's father. Omo rada rada being rude to me! His illiterate fans don't understand Journalism.”
Source: jivenaija
