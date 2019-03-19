I do the dishes at home - Adjetey Anang

Actor Adjetey Anang has come out to reveal that he does the dishes after his wife is done with the cooking at home.
According to the actor, the sharing of such responsibilities has helped keep his marriage alive.
“We learnt to share domestic responsibilities. She likes to cook but she doesn't like to do dishes, so when I come home to cooked food and a sink full of dishes, I get busy and sort it out; after all, I live there too,” he explained.
Adjetey Anang added, there are times he baths, feed, help his son with his homework and put him to bed before his wife gets home, “It's our home and our son, so we share what's got to be done.”
The actor stated domestic life is not a test that needs to frustrate the lives of couples.
Adjetey Anang says he and his wife try to live a simple life and have their peace.
There has been a constant debate on who among a couple does the domestic responsibilities belongs to.
Many have argued the duties should be shared because women have joined men in the financial duties while others have argued otherwise.
The actor, however, stated, in his write up, “domestic life is not an examination, we just take it easy.”
He wrote:
“We learnt to share domestic responsibilities: She likes to cook but she doesn't like to do dishes; so when I come home to cooked food and a sink full of dishes, I get busy and sort it out; after all, I live there too!
I bath, feed and do my son's homework with him and put him to bed before she gets home from work sometimes. It's our home and our son, so we share what's got to be done.
Sometimes when I'm tired or she's tired, we just take it easy and the dishes stay in the sink till morning. Domestic life is not an examination. We try to simplify life and we have our peace.”
The actor took to Instagram to share some lessons he has learnt from his marriage of 12 years.
They include, fun surprises spark up the marriage, trust is earned and not automatic, being a team always wins and keeping the common interests they had from the beginning alive.
Source: myjoyonline