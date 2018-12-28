VIDEO: I don’t care if Medikal dumps me - Fella Makafui to critics

Actress Fella Makafui has received several backlash from some social media users for snatching someone's boyfriend, but the actress has descended heavily on her critics.
According to the actress, she is not bothered about the negative comments she hears from the public pertaining to her recent love affair with the AMG rapper, Medikal, because, life still goes on even if he breaks up with her.
In an exclusive interview with Kofi Adoma on Kofi TV, Fella Makafui stated that she has been in just two relationships and her current relationship with Medikal, is her second and last.
She explained that, though breaking up is unavoidable, she will do her best to sustain her relationship with Medikal.