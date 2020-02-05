I don't owe you anything and you're a cheat - Ola Michael replies Kofi Adjorlolo (video)

Popular movie producer and entertainment critic Ola Michael has hit out at veteran actor, Kofi Adjorlolo for saying that seven Ghanaian movie producers owe him.
Ola called Adjorlolo a cheat and said he worked with him but he never completed his task onset but wanted to be paid fully.
Ola speaking to Joy News attributed Mr. Adjorlolo’s latest rant on Television to an experience his production house, Mad House Production, had with him [Adjorlolo].
He said Mr. Adjorlolo met his boss at the premises of Mad House to make some demands yet it proved futile due to his inconsistencies.
"...but I want to tell him that I don't owe him a kobo, I don't owe him a pesewa," he noted.
“We [Mad House Production] contracted him [Adjorlolo] on a set, we had a number of days to execute that project but before we started he said his mum had passed on and would like to seek permission midway to go but three people quickly rubbished his claim indicating that Adjorlolo’s mum passed on two years ago and has been using the same excuse over and over...,” Ola explained.
"Now you leave the set without completing your scenes, go for a certain funeral that we didn’t even know was true or not and then call me four days after we're done with the production that you are now available to complete your scenes, who does that?" he quizzed.
“I had to replace him with another person and change the entire script so that it would not appear that he [Adjorlolo] left in the middle of the shoot...so for you to come back and say I owe you is totally out of place...” Ola stressed.
Veteran Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adjorlolo, on February 3, 2020, angrily chastised movie producers in the country for not paying him anytime he serves as a cast in their productions.