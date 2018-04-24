I don't think true love exist in Ghana - Moesha Bodoung

Ghana Instagram Celebrity, Moesha Boduong in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour disclosed that she doesn't think there's true love in Ghana.
Moesha in an interview said because of the terrible state of the Ghanaian Economy she goes in for married men who can cater to her needs.
She discloses that Ghanaian married men need to be pleased before a woman can think about her self and she's happily dating a married man and she's really in love with him.
It's normal for married men to walk up to single girls for dating even though they have wives and girlfriends.
According to Moesha, she needs a car and other things that will make life comfortable but since she can’t afford them she needs to date someone who can, even if the person is married.
In return, Moesha Boduong revealed she has to stay faithful, give the man sex and take care of his needs.
And she can’t say no to sex when the man demands.
I'm a girlfriend and hoping to be a mistress soon, she said!
