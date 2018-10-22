I don't owe Iwan any compensation - Bulldog

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, known in the entertainment industry as Bulldog says he will never pay any compensation to Iwan for bringing down his musical career.
It all started when the Artistes & Repertoire (A&R) Manager of Zylofon Music, Bulldog made some shocking revelation on HitzFM's morning show, "Daybreak Hitz" with KJM that he regret leaving Iwan.However, Iwan in an interview on JoyFM with Lexis Bill disclosed that if Bulldog can confirm he was the brain behind the fall of his musical career then he will need Bulldog to pay him some amount of money as compensation for the damages he has done in his life before they can work together as an artist and a manager.
Responding to Iwan's claims, Bulldog in a phone interview with Lexis Bill, said that there is no way he will compensate Iwan because he doesn't owe him any amount of money.
Meanwhile, during the interview, Lexis Bill requested both Iwan and Bulldog to make peace live on radio and Bulldog should make it a point to help build the Iwan brand back to life.
Iwan later took to Twitter to share a lovely tweet as he makes peace with Bulldog and accepts to work with him again.
BigUp Nana Asiamah Buldog @BULLHAUS U stil my Boss. Love Always. Respect— Lyrical Gunshot (@IWAN4gh) October 22, 2018
Thank you Iwan. You have honored my listeners on #DriveOnJoy and I with this kind gesture. I’m happy you’ve made peace with Bulldog. Peace is all we need in the industry! #IwanToTheWorld #BullHausToTheWorld #Unity #Peace #GhanaMusic https://t.co/18jnILUSPl— Lexis Bill (@lexisbill) October 22, 2018
