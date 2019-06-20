I have no biological children and so what? - Ebo Whyte

Renowned Playwright and dramatist, Uncle Ebo Whyte says he has no biological children of his own with his wife and that has never hindered his marriage for the past 36 years.
Uncle Ebo Whyte has touched on his family and his married life for the past 36 years.
According to him, they had pressures at a point in their marriage but they fought through it all. He has continued to live a happy life with their adopted children.
“There is no reason why children are not coming. It wasn’t a medical problem too. So, we have decided that we are not going to stress ourselves. What we did was to dedicate our childlessness to the service of God and mankind,” he told NEWS-ONE in an exclusive interview on Thursday.
“We have rather opened our home and adopted children. From the initial days, we actually adopted children, now we are in a happy place where children adopt us with the blessings of their biological parents,” he added.
Uncle Ebo added that “we dealt with it as a team. I dealt with my people and told them they can’t come and ask me why we are not having a child. It is our marriage it is not theirs. So they should shut up.
“And so that was what I did. My mother dropped the first hint and I let it slid but the second time I went to her and said mom if Florence was your daughter and she had been married for five years and came complaining to you that her mother-in-law came putting pressure on her what will you say? And her response was that Kwabena I understand what you are saying.”
Source: Ghanacelebrities