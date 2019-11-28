I left Kwabenya because of the bad roads – Nana Ama McBrown

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has lamented about the bad roads in Kwabenya, where she used to live.
Due to the nature of the roads, she's not been to her house in Kwabenya for the past two years.
According to her, any time she went there, she ended the journey midway and completed the rest with a cab so she does not cause damage to her car.
READ ALSO: News of my pregnancy sounded like a story to me - Nana Ama McBrown
She said this in an interview with Jessica Opare-Saforo on Citi FM’s ‘Traffic Avenue.’
She recounted her visit to Jamaica two years ago, praised their good roads and beaches.
“One thing I do remember was they had good roads. Jamaica had good roads. Every area, every corner. I was so impressed. I went to the beach, it was neat. I have videos, I can show you. I mean I recorded them and it was beautiful. I never felt like I’m in a black man’s country,” she said.
When Jessica asked her about the nature of the roads in her neighborhood and she said, fortunately, she lives by the roadside now but her house in Kwabenya, she stopped visiting.
“My house at Kwabenya, I’ve never been there for the past 2 years.
“I’ll pack at Abuomu Junction and then I’ll charter a car and continue,” she said.
“The Brekusu road is very bad. Very bad. That’s what sent me packing out of there. So now I’m in my husband’s place and fortunately for us, we’re just by the roadside so we don’t feel it as much,” she added.
READ ALSO: Video: I cried like a baby in my marriage - Nana Ama Mcbrown
She believes the roads will be fixed before the elections in 2020.
Source: ghanaweekend.com