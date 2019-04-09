I'm expert in spying ladies in the bathroom - Kumchacha

Prophet Nicholas Osei popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha has disclosed that prior to becoming a preacher, no one could beat him when it came to spying of ladies in the bathroom.
According to the founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, he was so notorious for the act in the Akyem area, where he hails from and that he was given a nickname for it, adding however that, “I can’t say that name here because it’s not good for TV”.
Prophet Kumchacha who was contributing to a discussion on UTV’s telenovela, “Who Killed Libia” said; “In my hometown in Akyem, I was so notorious for hiding behind bathrooms and watching the nakedness of women when they were bathing, to the extent that I earned a nickname for it”.
He scolded women who wear sexually suggestive clothes to deliberately entice men, saying, “even if I’m a ‘Man of God’, know that I’m a man first before God comes into the equation, so if you tempt me that way, I may fall”.
Kumchacha also revealed that women have become so cheap nowadays that, “even if a man sneezes, they will ask that, please were you talking to me”, revealing that his only chance of seeing the nudity of a woman when he was growing up was to spy on her in the bathroom.
READ ALSO:
Prophet Kumchacha reveals his 55 styles of making love
Prophet Kumchacha narrates how he was seduced by a woman
Afia Schwarzenegger doesn't like me because I refused to sleep with her- Kumchacha