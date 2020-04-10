I'm not dating Berla Mundi, Joe Mettle clears rumour

Ghanaian gospel musician Joe Mettle has reacted to reports that he is set to marry Berla Mundi.
There have been reports suggesting that Joe Mettle is in a romantic relationship with TV presenter at Media General Berla Mundi and will in the coming days marry her.
The reports did not state the date of the marriage but many Ghanaians on social media have reacted positively to the news.
But the gospel musician Joe Mettle denied the report of him getting married to Berla Mundi.
In an Instagram conversation with a fan, Joe Mettle described the reports as fake news.
Maame Serwaa expresses deep love for Joe Mettle
Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa last year expressed her deep feelings and love for Ghanaian gospel star, Joe Mettle.
Speaking in a radio interview Maame Serwaa born Clara Benson confirmed her deep love and affection for Joe Mettle.
The actress said, " I want a man who is quiet, prayerful and very hardworking".
It's obvious that Joe Mettle has the qualities Maame Serwaa looks out for in a man as she confirmed to Andy Dosty that she loves Joe Mettle's personality and his music.