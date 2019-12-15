I sometimes feel underrated - Tic

Hiplife musician Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah known by his stage name Tic says sometimes he feels his is underrated for his works.
The award-winning musician was one of the early hip life acts who made the genre popular.
According to him, it is his wish that Ghanaians will support his craft but he doesn’t get that feedback and it’s very worrying.
READ ALSO: Video: Who sent you?, Akrobeto trolls celebrities who were snubbed by Cardi B
He made this known when he spoke to Andy Dosty on Accra-based Hitz FM.
He said “Sometimes I feel underrated but it is really about what I want to achieve. I spend a lot of money on my music.
But the thing is, you will invest and invest but people will not appreciate it like they are supposed to.
My mind is always set. When I haven’t done anything to expect something, I do not worry about myself. It only bothers me when I do not get what I set my mind to achieve”.
TiC has been the recipient of eleven Ghana Music Awards. At the 2005 Ghana Music Awards, he had a record nine nominations.