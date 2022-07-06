I want to marry before 38—Bisola

NOLLYWOOD actress and reality TV star, Bisola Aiyeola has said she is tired of being independent and wants to get married before she turns 38.
Bisola said this during Blackbox Roundtable conversations with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.
Ebuka in his recent episode tagged The It Girls of BBNaija had Tacha, Ceec, Alex, Mercy Eke, Bisola, Tboss, Dorathy and Erica as guests.
When asked about her opinion on marriage, Bisola said: “Baby please find me, I’m single and tired of being independent I want to be dependent.
“I’ve been independent since I was 17 years old.
“I’m 36 now I want to be married so I can give birth to another child before 38 oh,” Bisola said.
Meanwhile, the ex-female housemates rebuffed narratives that ladies from BBNaija have older men financing them after the show.
According to them, they work hard for their money and those with those narratives are just insecure.
Bisola Aiyeola is a Nigerian-British singer, actress, and TV presenter born in 1986. The mother of one attended the National Open University of Nigeria where she read Business Management.
She contested in the 2008 edition of MTN Project Fame and from the year 2011-to 2013, Bisola worked as a TV host for Billboard Nigeria, which aired on Silverbird Television.
She however rose to fame when she participated in the 2017 edition of the Big Brother Naija show where she was first runner-up.
In 2018, she won the AMVCA Trailblazer Award at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.
As an actress, Bisola has featured in movies such as Picture Perfect, Forever with Us, The Life of a Nigerian Couple, Sugar Rush, The Becoming Of Obim, This Lady Called Life, among others.
dailypost.ng/thecityceleb