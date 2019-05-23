I will not be part of Ghana Music Awards again- Shatta Wale announces

Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale has announced that he will not be part of the Ghana Music Awards scheme again.
This follows his recent brawl with Stonebwoy which marred the beauty of the 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards last Saturday.
Shatta Wale earlier issued an apology for what transpired but has now withdrawn permanently from the awards scheme.
He took to Instagram and wrote: Upon sober reflections of events in recent times and having made broader consultations, I wish to announce that I will not be part of the Ghana Music Awards scheme going forward. God bless!
Background
Many celebrities who were at the 20th edition of the Ghana Music Awards, had to leave the venue after a brawl broke out between the camps of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.
It all started when Shatta Wale and his team were seen going on stage after Stonebwoy was announced Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year.
Pandemonium broke out when blows were exchanged between the two camps.
Stonebwoy then pulled a gun on stage after he felt threatened by Shatta Wale.
Although they have both apologised, many people have expressed disappointment in the conduct of the two dancehall artistes.