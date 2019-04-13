'I wish you were mine' - Akuapem Poloo to Ayga Koo

Controversial actress Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has professed her love for veteran actor Ayga Koo in an Instagram post.
The controversial actress has fell head over heels for the top kumawood actor, Agya koo.
The 'Away Bus' movie star seems to have longed after the veteran actor for quite some time, and she’s not wasting any more time hiding how she feels about him.
Akuapem Poloo made this known after posting photos together with the top kumawood actor, Agya Koo on her Instagram page with the caption: "I wish you were mine @agya_koo 😛 peace fm today was great #awaybus"
Agya Koo who recently made his comeback to the movie industry with Away Bus movie has described this comeback as a divine opportunity to rescue the sector, and has expresses hope that stakeholders would come together and help make the sector better.
Also Read:
VIDEO: Akuapem Poloo turns marriage counsellor
VIDEO: Akuapem Poloo shows her naked butt again
VIDEO: Akuapem Poloo’s mum disses Counselor Lutterodt
He, however, debunked suggestions that his conduct led to him being sidelined by movie producers during an interview granted to him by the Graphic Showbiz.
According to him, although he got scripts from some producers while he was away, others questioned his commercial relevance, leading to some of the producers making a U-turn against him.
Asked whether Ghanaians would welcome his comeback considering some of his pronouncements particularly on the country’s political front, Agya Koo stressed that there is a huge appetite for movies he features in.
“The numerous comeback calls from people particularly in the United Kingdom and the United States, where people mainly use my movies as a form of entertainment is testament that I still remain relevant in the Ghanaian movie industry and I believe this is the time to make a huge impact through the Away Bus movie,” he stated.
He also pointed out that although him being away from the sector had somehow impacted on his finances, his Tete Mmofra Band, had helped to sustain him by way of performances at funerals and other social events in parts of the country.
“I am thankful to all who have supported me in diverse ways and to these two brilliant young producers who have decided to reach out to me on the back of my contributions to the sector, and it is my hope that Ghanaians would rally behind us to turn the sector into one that can create employment”, Agya Koo stated.
Entertainment news on Prime News Ghana