Jackie Appiah to sponsor Juvenile inmates through her foundation

Screen goddess, Jackie Appiah on Thursday 5th December, 2019 donated items and cash to the Senior Correctional Centre of the Ghana Prison Service.
This forms part of the many activities carried out by her foundation, Jackie Appiah Foundation to help the less privileged in society.
After donating the items and cash to the Representative of the Prison service, the beautiful actress in her speech said she wanted to do something different this time around on her birthday, hence her decision to choose the juvenile prisons since she has never been there before.
READ ALSO: A closer look at Jackie Appiah as she turns 36 today
Adding to her statements, Jackie Appiah said she wanted to inquire from the officers why kids would be inmates in a prison.
Furtherance to that, she said she is extremely happy to be warmly received and have her cake cut together with the inmates.
Jackie Appiah upon a plea by the senior officers at the unit, revealed that she is ready to provide an educational sponsorship to an inmate who needed help at the facility.
One senior officer present at the gathering also thanked her on behalf of the inmates and staffs of the center for her kind gesture.
The superstar actress ended her birthday celebration by dining with some loyal fans of hers in Accra.
Source: sammykaymedia.com