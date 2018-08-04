Jewel Ackah's funeral in pictures

The final funeral rites for the late Ghanaian Highlife Legend, Jewel Ackah happened today August 4, 2018, in Tema.
Legendary, Jewel Ackah died on Friday, April 27 at age 73 and was laid to rest today.
The funeral was preceded by a wake on Friday, August 3 at the Tema Community 11 Complex Park. The burial service and final funeral rites was also held at the Complex Park.
The legend was laid to rest in Axim, his hometown in the Western Region after the burial service. A memorial service will be held at the Joshua Generation International Ministries at Taifa on Sunday, August 5, which will be followed by a final tribute concert at the Complex Park in Tema which will feature a wide range of musicians.
READ ALSO:I get worried when ladies send me nude pictures - Kuami Eugene
Former President Jerry John Rawlings joined hundreds of mourners at the Complex Park, Tema to bid farewell to ace Ghanaian highlife musician Jewel Ackah.
The late musician was known for his popular highlife lyrics and for the National Democratic Congress, he is eulogised for composing the party's anthem and a host of others that featured on their campaigns.
Check out some photos from the funeral: