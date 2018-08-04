I get worried when ladies send me nude pictures - Kuami Eugene

Highlife and Afrobeats musician and producer, Kuami Eugene has disclosed that he gets worried when ladies send him their nude photos on his social media.
Speaking on "Hitz high table" with Dr Pounds, the "Wish me well" hitmaker, Kuami Eugene says he receives nude photos from female fans, "If they send them to me,
i will watch but i cant send mine because they might post them on social media and that may end my music career.
However, Kuami Eugene also responded to rumours of stealing "wish me well" song from Nigerian artist Ice Prince, but the Ice Prince came out to express how disappointed he was at some Ghanaian for calling Kuami Eugene a thief because he also took an inspiration from a Bob Marley song and no one came to take money from him. " I didn't steal the song, i just took an inspiration from the song and it is good to take inspiration from a song because every artist does that" Kuami Eugene said.