Juliet Ibrahim wines her waist to Stonebwoy's 'Most Original'

Ghanaian actress and Instagram queen, Juliet Ibrahim have caused a stir on social media as shares a video twerking to Stonebwoy's song "Most Original".
In the video sighted by PrimeNewsGhana, the award-winning actress is seen displaying her curvy assets live on camera.
Juliet Ibrahim was twirling her waist to Stonebwoy’s ‘Most Original’ track as she displayed different kinds of dance moves.
She captioned the video, “Celebrating the natural curvy woman while learning how to wine my waist. Embrace yourself, love every part of your body and don’t be ashamed to flaunt it! Music - Most Original.”
Watch Juliet twerking here :