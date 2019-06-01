VIDEO: Junior US finally laid to rest

Final funeral rites of the late Junior US born Nana Opoku took place today, June 1st 2019, at Kofrom-Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.
Social media is currently in a state of mourn after pictures and videos of the late Junior US’ body was laid in state.
Junior who was murdered in the USA by some alleged friends of his was flown to Ghana a couple of days ago to have him buried.
The body of Junior US arrived in Ghana on Thursday, 30th May 2019 ahead of the funeral.
There was no wake as was announced in the funeral arrangement, however, the funeral rites are still ongoing and Junior has been laid to rest at his hometown in Antoa Abira.
Watch video from the funeral grounds;
ALSO READ;
- VIDEO: Shatta Wale mourns ‘bro’ Junior US who was doing dead in his home
- Heart broken Shatta Wale shares emotional story on Junior’s death