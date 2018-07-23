Just 3 happy photos of Sarkodie that will make you want to marry now

Lovely photos from the wedding of rapper Sarkodie and his beautiful wife Tracy Sarkcess is making social media users go nuts.
King Sark is officially off the market!
READ ALSO:Sulley Muntari dash Hearts players $100 each-Reports
After the traditional wedding ceremony of Sarkodie and Tracy held on Thursday, July 19, 2018, the adorable couple sealed it with a white wedding on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Labardi Beach Hotel here in Accra.
Check out these 3 photos from Sarkodie's wedding that will make you want to marry now! enjoy:
READ ALSO:Check Out: Sarkodie and Tracy's wedding photos are just beautiful
READ ALSO:JUST IN : President Akufo-Addo nominates Jean Adukwei Mensah as EC Chair