Just 3 happy photos of Sarkodie that will make you want to marry now

By Michael Klugey
Lovely photos from the wedding of rapper Sarkodie and his beautiful wife Tracy Sarkcess is making social media users go nuts. 

King Sark is officially off the market!

After the traditional wedding ceremony of Sarkodie and Tracy held on Thursday, July 19, 2018, the adorable couple sealed it with a white wedding on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Labardi Beach Hotel here in Accra.

Check out these 3 photos from Sarkodie's wedding that will make you want to marry now! enjoy:

