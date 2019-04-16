VIDEO: Keche inks juicy contract with Golden Empire Legacy Limited

Ghanaian music duo Keche has penned down a two-year managerial deal with Golden Legacy Empire Limited.
The group which is made up of Joshua and Andrews will now have George Britton as the artiste manager signed under Golden Legacy Empire Limited in a whopping $500,000 record deal.
Their new contract also comes with a three-bedroom house and an Elantra car for each member of the music group.
The deal was signed at a press announcement held at its office in East Legon, Accra.
George Britton after the signing took to is his facebook page to break this joyful news.
Watch Music duo Keche's deal with Golden Legacy Limited below;
Also Read:
Deborah Vanessa is my ideal lady – Keche Andew
Shatta Wale can't be a role model – George Britton reveals