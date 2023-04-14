KiDi returns to music, says stroke stories were false

KiDi says he is glad to be back to doing what he loves most; creating music and performing for his fans.
KiDi for weeks has been out of the music scene. Award-winning afrobeat artiste in March cancelled his Golden Boy North American tour due to "health issues."
While his fans made him feel incredibly 'loved in this difficult period', a few 'bad actors' saw it as an opportunity to spread 'false stories' about him.
In a statement on Friday, April 14, KiDi said "I categorically address that those stories were false."
The musician further thanked his fans for 'sticking' with him in his difficult time.
Full statement
A little under two months ago, I made the painful decision of cancelling my tour to take care of my health that included taking time off social media. In that time, I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from family, friends, fans and the brands i work with. You all made me feel incredibly loved in this difficult period and I cant appreciate you enough.
Unfortunately, a few bad actors took this as an opportunity to spread false stories that got a lot of you very concerned. While i do not want to give it any more attention, I want to categorically address that those stories were false.
I am glad to be back to doing what I love most; creating music and performing for you. Thanks for sticking it out with me.
Love, KiDi