Konvict Muzik to sign J Derobie - Bola Ray reveals

CEO of EIB Network Group and also Empire Entertainment, Bola Ray has revealed that Ghanaian Dancehall artiste J Derobie is likely to join Akon’s Konvict music soon.
The popular Ghanaian radio presenter and entrepreneur made the announcement at KikiBees night club where a pre-concert party for annual Ghana Meets Naija concert.
He also thanked Nigerian artiste Mr. Eazi for bringing J Derobie to the limelight and for how far he has brought him.
Bola made mention that if everything goes on well as planned then latest by September the ‘Poverty’ hitmaker would be announced as the newest signee for the label.
J Derobie was among the few chosen for the EMPAWA INITIATIVE by Mr. Eazi and has since released 2 songs and featured Jamaican dancehall artist Popcaan.
READ ALSO:
- CHECK OUT: Some 'yawa' moment you missed at Ghana meets Naija 2018
- VIDEO: Patapaa sets record at 2018 Ghana Meets Naija