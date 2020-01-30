Krymi and Mr. Drew's 'Dw3' song is mine - Kurl Songx

Highlife artiste Kurl Songx says he earlier wrote and sang one of the most played songs currently 'Dw3'.
The song which was sung by Mr. Drew and Krymi features Sarkodie.
The 'Janifer Lomotey' singer says he had earlier been to the studios of popular music producer Kaywa and recorded the song but he has no knowledge of how Mr. Drew and Krymi got on the beat and did something similar to what he had earlier done.
READ ALSO: Wyclef's Carnival World Music Group in search of Accra Academy rapper Sarkodie posted
He said the song was a vibe from his 'Janifer Lomotey' song.
Speaking to Andy Dosty on Hitz FM he said: "I am sure you know about a song that is going on now. I have a song like 'Dw3'. Then I suddenly get to see that my voice has been taken out of the original song. It's my song, I wrote it. You can call Kaywa and ask him."
Listen to 'Dw3' song
Hitz FM tried to get Kaywa's reaction but he could not be reached.
The song has received massive airplay as the two Highly Spiritual recording signees Mr. Drew and Krymi featured one of Africa’s most decorated rapper – Sarkodie.