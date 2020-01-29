Wyclef's Carnival World Music Group in search of Accra Academy rapper Sarkodie posted

Blessings, they say come in multiple folds and a young Ghanaian rapper is about to have his portion of that.
Wyclef’s Carnival World Music Group has expressed interest in a young Ghanaian rap artist and student of Accra Academy.
This comes up days after multiple award-winning act Sarkodie shared a freestyle of the artist on his social media pages. (originally shared by @f_a_square on Instagram)
His rap skill, quite raw and similar to that of Sarkodie from his early days caught the attention of many who did not only admire the rapper but share the video.
One such person who reshared the video is the Ghanaian presenter with Beats FM, Commanda Ansah.
The video then caught the attention of Grammy award winner Wyclef who expressed interest in the young rapper.
In a tweet, Wyclef said, “Carnival world music Group is looking for this kid he got talent !!!!!”
Not long ago, Wyclef Jean’s Carnival World Music Group raised $25 million in capital funding, reports Forbes.
The new music publishing and distribution company is focused on creative talent in Africa and other emerging markets.
The news of the investment follows last month’s announcement that Wyclef Jean entered into a new collaborative partnership with Entertainment industry finance firm Sound Royalties.
A native of Haiti who immigrated to the US when he was nine, Wyclef Jean rose to stardom as a founding member of the Fugees, whose 1996 album, The Score won two GRAMMYs.
Speaking last month, Wyclef Jean said: “The demand for music from Africa and other developing regions is growing, and these professional creatives deserve to be a part of the international music marketplace.
“There is a need for them to have open access to global publishing and distribution options that protect their rights and ensure they’re fairly paid.
“This initiative not only introduces and launches new talent but helps creatives around the world thrive in their careers.”
Source: nydjlive.com