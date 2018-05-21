Kumi Guitar should not try me - Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy has revealed that he is currently cool with his label mate, Kumi Guitar, but cautioned him never to try what he did again.
In an interview, Delay asked Stonebowy that “you said Kumi Guitar is a hypocrite after he composed a diss song to you”, Stonebwoy replied that, ‘I don’t like those things'.
Stonebwoy earlier on took to his Twitter handle that, Willi Roi should apologize to Bhim Nation and the entire Ewe people for his ethnocentric comment he shared on his Facebook page.
“PRO Arnold, kindly Cut the Press Release sermon. It is just WISE For Willi Roi To Render an apology To BHIMNATION And the Entire EWE people For The Disrespect”.
Stonebwoy was in the news for allegedly opting out from his label Zylofon Media and causing problems, which later saw Kumi Guitar, jabbed the 2015 BET Award winner with a diss song dubbed ‘Gyae’ to wit Stop.
He continued further that ” I won’t say this to disrespect Kumi Guitar. I am being real. Someone came looking for me and it was Kumi Guitar… It’s Risky, It’s dangerous, yes because we have to be security conscious”.
“I told him Nana Gyae Saa Eny3 Fine to wit 'Nana stop' that it’s not fine… I won’t pretend to laugh but he must be corrected”, he said.
He added that ” I’m cool with him but what he did he shouldn’t try and tempt me”.
